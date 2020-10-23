Mumbai Central mall fire: 2 fire personnel injured, over 3,000 people evacuated from nearby building

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Firefighters attempt to douse a fire that broke out at City Center Mall, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Nearly 3,500 people were rescued from an adjoining building after a fire broke out at a Mumbai mall on Thursday. According to the civic sources, the Mumbai fire brigade personnel are still engaged in controlling the blaze at the mall. Two fire personnel have been injured while controlling the blaze, the sources said, adding around 300 people were rescued from the basement plus the three-storey mall.

The fire at Mumbai's City Center Mall was reported at 8.50 pm on Thursday. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said the Mumbai Fire Brigade has given a 'brigade call' in which fire engines are called from all agencies in the city.

Around 50 fire fighting vehicles, including 24 fire engines and 16 jumbo tankers are engaged in the fire fighting at the spot, besides over 250 officers and firemen, it said.

A fireman sustained minor injuries on his right hand during the fire fighting operation and was rushed to nearby JJ Hospital, it said, adding his condition is stable.

#WATCH: Firefighting operation underway at a mall in Nagpada area in Mumbai where a fire broke out last night.



It has been declared a level-5 fire. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YDpgpRHXcm — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

The fire erupted in a mobile shop on the second floor of the mall, which mainly houses shops for mobile accessories, besides a few other stores.

The BMC said around 3500 residents of the 55-floor Orchid Enclave tower adjoining the mall were shifted as a precautionary measure.

A police officer said they evacuated around 300 people from the mall when the blaze erupted.

The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor) but was upgraded to level-3 at 10.45 pm and to level-4 at 2.30 am, after flames spread to other parts of the building. As on Friday morning, the fire was declared a level-5 fire.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the site and reviewed the fire fighting operation.

According to fire brigade officials, the exact cause of the fire was not yet known.

Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out in a garment factory at Kurla in Mumbai. It was doused after two hours.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage