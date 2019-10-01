Mother Dairy: Milk prices not reduced, info on token milk released to discourage plastic use

Image Source : FILE Mother Dairy

Refuting several media reports about it cutting milk prices, Mother Dairy has now clarified to India TV that it had only informed public about 'token milk' being available at a cheaper price than packaged milk. Mother Dairy said that token milk was already available in the market at a lower price. The price difference between the token milk and packaged milk is Rs 4.

On Tuesday, it was reported in media that Mother Dairy slashed milk prices by 4 rupees as Diwali was just around the corner. It is clear now that this is not the case.

"We were only informing the public about the price difference," Mother Dairy said in a statement. She added that the announcement was made to reduce plastic usage. Packaged milk often comes in plastic pouches. Mother Dairy clarified that aim was to discourage public from using plastic materials that have the potential to have an adverse effect on the environment.

