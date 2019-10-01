Mother Dairy: Milk prices not reduced, info on token milk released to discourage plastic use

Refuting several media reports about it cutting milk prices, Mother Dairy has now clarified to India TV that it had only informed public about 'token milk' being available at a cheaper price than packaged milk. Mother Dairy said that token milk was already available in the market at a lower price. The price difference between the token milk and packaged milk is Rs 4.
On Tuesday, it was reported in media that Mother Dairy slashed milk prices by 4 rupees as Diwali was just around the corner. It is clear now that this is not the case.
"We were only informing the public about the price difference," Mother Dairy said in a statement. She added that the announcement was made to reduce plastic usage. Packaged milk often comes in plastic pouches. Mother Dairy clarified that aim was to discourage public from using plastic materials that have the potential to have an adverse effect on the environment.
Here is what more Mother Dairy is planning to do:
- In its push to cut usage of plastic, Mother Dairy is even mulling to introduce door-to-door supplies for residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.
- Mother Dairy has been planning to revamp retail sale outlets for milk through vending machines in improving consumer experience, facilities and efficiency.
- Mother Dairy has an increased capacity of 10 lakh litres per day to cater to the demand of token milk.
- Speaking to mediapersons, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd Managing Director, Sangram Chaudhary, said: "Being free of any plastic packaging, every litre of token milk purchased by a consumer helps in reducing plastic generation by approximately 4.2 grams and on an annual basis by 900MT, thereby leaving a green footprint."