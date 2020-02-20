Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
Maharashtra govt transfers five senior IAS officers

The Maharashtra government on hursday transferred five senior bureaucrats, including Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty, Manu Kumar Srivastava. Srivastava, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has now been made the Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Forest Department, a statement from the General Administration department (GAD) said. 

PTI
Mumbai Published on: February 20, 2020 23:45 IST
Department, a statement from the General Administration department (GAD) said. Nitin Kareer, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who was
Additional Chief Secretary (1), Urban Development Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty), Revenue and Forest Department in Srivastava's place.

I S Chahal, a 1989-batch officer, who was Principal Secretary (Water Resources), Water Resources Department,Mantralaya, has been posted as Principal Secretary (1), Urban Development Department.

B Venugopal Reddy, a 1994-batch officer, who was Principal Secretary (Forest), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Principal Secretary (Industries), Industry, Energy and Labour Department.

Sanjay Khandare, a 1996-batch IAS officer, has been posted as Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, it said.

