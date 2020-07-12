Image Source : PTI Lucknow CMO office sealed as Accountant tests corona positive

The Lucknow Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) office here was sealed after an Accountant there tested coronavirus positive even as three KGMU doctors and 11 more police personnel were found infected elsewhere, officials said on Sunday. The CMO will work from home for two days while the building is sanitised.

CMO Dr Narendra Agarwal said: "The 30-year-old Accountant is deputed for work related to the National Health Mission on the second floor of the office. He had got himself tested at the Red Cross Society centre after developing a sore throat on Thursday. His positive test report came on Saturday."

He said that the samples of about 15 staff, who came in close contact with the Accountant, have also been taken for testing.

Meanwhile, after Railway Police and Provincial Arms Constabulary jawans, 11 more police personnel, including one on VIP security duty, were found infected with the virus on Saturday.

Besides, three doctors of the King George's Medical University (KGMU), including a senior faculty member posted in the Corona Ward, have also contracted the infection.

KGMU Media Cell incharge Prof Sandeep Tiwari said: "The three doctors included a senior faculty member of the Medicine Department deployed in the ICU and two Junior Residents of the ENT Department posted in the triage area. Their contacts are being traced and tested."

So far, 28 KGMU staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Three Constables posted at Mahanagar police station, three Sub-Inspectors and a Constable deployed in Mohanlalganj police station and three Constables posted at the office of the Inspector General of Police (Lucknow zone) have also tested positive, said health officers.

The IG (Lucknow zone) and Lucknow Commissioner of Police are working from home as their offices were closed for sanitisation after the cases were reported.

So far, 59 police personnel and their family members have tested positive in Lucknow, while a Head Constable posted at the Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) died of Covid-19 on June 30. Earlier, 113 PAC jawans and 47 railway cops had also tested positive.

