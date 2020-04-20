Karnataka: 5 new coronavirus cases reported in Kalaburagi

Image Source : AP A doctor tests a patient for coronavirus.

At least 5 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Kalaburagi in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 395. All five fresh cases are from contacts of a patient from Kalaburagi who have already tested positive. Four of them are men of age 17, 13, 50 and 19, and one woman aged 30. On Sunday, Karnataka registered two more COVID-19 deaths and six new positive cases. As of 5 pm on Sunday, 390 positive cases were confirmed in the state, including 16 deaths and 111 discharged patients, a health official said. Meanwhile, two women with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) succumbed to the virus, raising the toll to 16 in the southern state.

A 65-year-old woman from Bengaluru Urban died on Sunday. Similarly, a 50-year-old woman from Uppinangadi, Dakshina Kannada passed away on Sunday. Uppinangadi is 300 km west of Bengaluru, near the West Coast of India, by the Arabian Sea. In the past five hours, the mumber of discharged patients rose from 105 to 111.

Interestingly, among the places with high case-load, Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar and Mandya are yet to record a discharge. As many as 260 Covid patients, including a pregnant woman, remain isolated at designated hospitals across the state, except three in the ICU. Among the six new cases, Mysuru accounted for four and Dakshina Kannada two -- three men and three women. From 5 pm on Friday till Saturday noon, four new cases surfaced, followed by two more in the next five hours.

Of the new cases, three are contacts of earlier positive cases, two had travelled to Delhi and one woman also suffering from SARI. One contact of an earlier case, a Mysuru pharmaceutical company employee, has also tested positive in the past 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

