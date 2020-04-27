Jhansi reports first coronavirus positive case; 59-year-old tests positive

Image Source : PTI Jhansi reports first coronavirus positive case

First coronavirus case has been reported from Jhansi. District Collector Andra Vamsi has confirmed that out of the 114 samples that were tested in Jhansi on Sunday night, one individual tested positive for coronavirus. The infected is a resident of Orchha Gate near Kotwali Thana. The age of the infected is 59. The District Collector has asked people to take extra precautions.

The patient has been admitted to the ICU at a local medical college and treatment is underway. Contact tracing is being carried out of those who might have come in contact with the infected.

Warning has been issued to the people living in his locality to take special care and to remain in self quarantine.

