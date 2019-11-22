Image Source : PTI Assam: Japanese student interning with IIT-Guwahati commits suicide

A Japanese national, who was doing an internship at IIT-Guwahati, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in a hostel room of the institute on November 21. According to reports, the student identified as Koto Onoda, came from Gifu university of Japan, was found hanging inside Lohit Hostel’s room number E143.Onoda was pursuing Bio-Science/Bio-Engineering. Onada was in IIT-Guwahati for a 3 months internship program and was scheduled to return to Japan on 30th November, 2019.

The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained. In the meanwhile police is investigating the matter. However, no suicide note has been recovered from his possession.

"Onoda arrived in our institution during mid August. He was supposed to return to his parent university on November 30 after completion of the exchange programme," IITG Public Relations Officer, Labanu Konwar told IANS on Thursday. He said that the incident took place between 3 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

"He was staying in Lohit hostel of the IITG. His friends saw the room locked and called him. As there was no response from inside, they informed the IITG authorities. The IITG authorities with the help of police broke the door open and found him hanging from the ventilator in the bathroom," Konwar said.

