J&K: Two JeM terrorists killed by security forces in Anantnag encounter

At least two Jaish- e-Mohammed terrorists were neutralised on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Shalgul forest area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shalgul forests in the Srigufwara area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. A search operation was launched on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara, Anantnag. Police and Army are on the job," police said.

Further details of the incident are awaited as the area of action is a remote area with scant communication facilities.

