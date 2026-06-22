Intelligence gaps, arms supplied via drones: Key revelations in NIA's Pahalgam attack chargesheet

New Delhi:

As per the chargesheet linked to last year’s terror attack in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found that cross-border drones were used to air-drop weapons and cash deep inside the region, reaching even Baramulla district in north Kashmir without being detected.

The April attack, one of the most serious incidents in recent years, left 26 people dead, most of them tourists. In its aftermath, Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across the border.

Terror group operated for months without being detected

According to the chargesheet, investigators traced how the attackers moved through mountains and populated areas before striking the tourist spot. Officials say the group was able to operate for months without being detected, raising concerns over gaps in intelligence gathering.

Security experts reviewing the findings believe there was a sharp decline in human intelligence networks between 2022 and 2024. They argue this weakened ground-level monitoring and allowed militants to move, plan and receive supplies without early detection.

The report also highlights a shift in terror logistics. Instead of relying only on traditional infiltration routes along the Line of Control, handlers across the border are now increasingly using unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver arms, money and explosives.

Officials stated that drones managed to reach remote forest areas such as Gogal Dara in Baramulla, where a key drop reportedly included 20 pistols, Rs 15 lakh, and triangle-shaped grenades in early 2024.

Experts also point out that higher ridges and forest belts are being used as safe shelters by armed groups. They have urged security forces to rebuild trust with local communities, especially the Gujjar and Bakerwal nomadic tribes, who are often described as the “eyes and ears” of the mountains.

Trust deficit with local informers

According to analysts, disengagement from local informants and disruption of earlier intelligence networks between 2022 and 2023 created communication gaps. This, they say, reduced early warning capability and allowed militant groups greater freedom of movement in sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

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