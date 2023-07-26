Gurugram: DU student thrashes man for molesting her inside auto

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) DU student thrashes man for molesting her inside auto

Gurugram: A Delhi University student thrashed a man who allegedly molested her inside an auto-rickshaw here. According to the police, the incident happened near a bus stand on Tuesday noon. The 19-year-old student, who is a resident of Gurugram, was on her way back from MG road in a shared auto.

The police further informed that the accused co-passenger Moharam Ali (40) a resident of Bihar’s Madhubani, molested the DU student near the bus stand. Following this, the student asked the auto driver to stop. She then called the accused out and started slapping him.

People nearby gathered and the accused was taken to the police station. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. An FIR was registered against the accused under section 354-A (molestation) of the IPC. The accused has been arrested, who used to work as a tailor.

After joining the investigation he was let off on bail while the further probe is underway, a senior police officer said.

