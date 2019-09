Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in Cotton Green railway station in Mumbai

Fire breaks out on the skywalk of Cotton Green railway station in Mumbai. Till now, there are two fire spots at the spots.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on the skywalk of Cotton Green railway station in Mumbai; two fire tenders are at spot. pic.twitter.com/SWOiFSrfcN — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)