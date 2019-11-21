Delhi air quality turns severe; Vijay Goel rides bicycle to Parliament

Delhi's air quality turned severe on Thursday due to calm winds and high humidity. The overall air quality index in the national capital was 356 at 9:30 am on Thursday. The AQI at Rohini (411), Anand Vihar (411) and Bawana (404) entered the severe zone in the morning. According to the India Meteorological Department, very low wind speed and high humidity due to shallow fog in the morning led to the accumulation of pollutants.

A senior IMD scientist said the air quality is expected to remain severe on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Vijay Goel arrived at the Parliament on a cycle on Thursday. Goel was clicked wearing an anti-pollution mask and a bottle filled with muddy water was placed at the front of his cycle.

The former Union Minister, in an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said only politics was played on pollution in the city.

"The chief minister of Delhi has only played politics over pollution in the national capital," Vijay Goel said.

According to the government's air quality monitoring and forecasting body, SAFAR, relief is expected only on Saturday with an increase in wind speed which will disperse pollutants faster.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of year. The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 89 per cent.

