Image Source : PTI Delhi buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis to thwart spread of coronavirus

To deal with novel coronavirus, the Delhi government has ordered DTC and cluster buses, metro and hospitals to be disinfected on a regular basis as a precautionary measure. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government was fully prepared to deal with novel coronavirus, adding that people do not need to panic.

He said that 168 isolation beds have been set up at 25 hospitals for coronavirus patients.

He appealed to the people of Delhi that if anybody from their neighbourhood had returned from abroad in the past 14 days, they should inform the government.

Three cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far and one case is still under investigation.

"After examining the three cases, it was learnt that the first infected person came in contact with 105 people, second came in contact with 168 in the last 14 days while the third person came in contact with 64 people," he said.

He further said that healthy people need not wear mask and there is no need to stock up masks at your homes either.

Kejriwal also appealed to employers to give paid leaves to those quarantined so that their livelihood is not affected.

The Delhi government also announced a 24X7 state-district level control room helpline numbers - 011-22307145, 011-22300012 and 22300036.

(With PTI inputs)