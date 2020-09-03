Bars and pubs in Delhi to open from September 9

Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi bars and pubs to reopen from Sept 9

Bars and pubs in New Delhi will open from September 9 (next Wednesday) after a 5-month-long hiatus, sources placed in Delhi government have stated. They have informed that Lieutenant General Anil Baijal has approved the Delhi government’s recommendations in this regard.

The proposal of the Kejriwal government was approved by the Lt. Governor today. After this approval, liquor can be served in the pub / bar / restaurant and hotel in Delhi.

However, these bars and pubs must follow (SOP) standard operating procedure of central government.

The move comes as a part of unlock 4 and states like West Bengal, Goa, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have already reopened bars and pubs, after keeping them closed for more than five months. The Centre had allowed the reopening of bars under the Unlock 4 guidelines issued recently.

Announcing the reopening of bars and pubs from September, the Delhi government also released a set of SoPs for people. Liquor-serving establishments will only be permitted to open in non-containment zones.

Guidelines for bars:

Wearing masks will be mandatory in all such establishments.

Bars and pubs will only be allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity in order to ensure social distancing is maintained.

The use of hand sanitizer will also be a must while availing these services.

