Coronavirus in Jharkhand: Statewide lockdown declared till March 31

Sunday, March 22, 2020
     
A statewide lockdown has been declared in Jharkhand as a measure to counter the growing threat of coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19, which has infected 360 people in India, has killed over 13,000 people worldwide. Several Indian states like West Bengal, Telangana, Chattisgarh, New Delhi have already announced statewide lockdowns to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Ranchi Published on: March 22, 2020 22:19 IST
As of Sunday, India has had 7 deaths due to coronavirus. 

Trains have been suspended till March 31, inter-state buses, taxis and other means of transport have also been suspended. 

