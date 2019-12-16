Monday, December 16, 2019
     
  You can't wish away 200 million Muslims: Chetan Bhagat takes a stand on citizenship row

You can't wish 200 million Muslims away. Try that and India will burn, GDP will crash and your kids will be unsafe and jobless. Stop these fantasies, Bhagat tweeted

New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2019 18:19 IST
A file photo of Chetan Bhagat

Celebrated author Chetan Bhagat has warned the government to not test the patience of protesting students, as he attacked the authorities for introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act without thinking it through. Bhagat, who has often been attacked for toeing the government’s narrative on various issues, took to Twitter to make his displeasure about the Citizenship Act known.

Bhagat said that 200 million Muslims in India couldn’t be wished away so easily.

“Those who fantasize about India with a Hindu king and his subservient subjects, remember this. Even if I dignified your bigotry (I don’t), you can't wish 200mn Muslims away. Try that and India will burn, GDP will crash and your kids will be unsafe and jobless. Stop these fantasies,” he tweeted.

He opined that the Citizenship Amendment Act required more education on the government’s part before it tabled the bill in Parliament.

After being reminded of his perceived political leanings, Bhagat remarked that he wasn’t on any fixed side of the political spectrum.

“Many get confused about my politics here. To be clear am only interested in an India where everybody lives in harmony and we have stellar economic growth. That is my dream. One-sided groupings bore me. I am not on your fixed side. I am on India’s side. And am proud of that,” said the best-selling author.

Bhagat also took on the government over its priorities, saying getting back the economy back in shape should rank the foremost priority.

