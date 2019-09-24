Image Source : PTI Arrest soon in nude party poster case: Goa CM

Organisers of an alleged "nude party", the posters of which caused a sensation in the state on Monday, will be arrested soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

"They (police) have started taking action. Someone has been located, I cannot reveal where now. We are trying to nab him immediately," Sawant told reporters here.

On Monday, Sawant had ordered a probe after two racy posters canvassing attendance for a "nude party" involving foreign and Indian women and promising "unlimited sex" near Morjim beach in North Goa, went viral on social media.

While no offence has been registered yet, the Chief Minister has tasked the Crime Branch of the Goa Police with the probe.

The two posters solicited "unlimited sex, style and class with luxury and comfort", while offering "15 to 20 Foreigner Girls and 10 plus Indians".

It also advertised "skinny dipping" and unlimited food and liquor to accompany "unlimited sex".

ALSO READ | GST Council meet in Goa today; tax cut on hotels, catering services likely

ALSO READ | Goa to be declared organic state: CM Pramod Sawant