Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Arrest soon in nude party poster case: Goa CM

Arrest soon in nude party poster case: Goa CM

"They (police) have started taking action. Someone has been located, I cannot reveal where now. We are trying to nab him immediately," Sawant told reporters here.

IANS IANS
Panaji Published on: September 24, 2019 16:19 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Arrest soon in nude party poster case: Goa CM

Organisers of an alleged "nude party", the posters of which caused a sensation in the state on Monday, will be arrested soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

"They (police) have started taking action. Someone has been located, I cannot reveal where now. We are trying to nab him immediately," Sawant told reporters here.

On Monday, Sawant had ordered a probe after two racy posters canvassing attendance for a "nude party" involving foreign and Indian women and promising "unlimited sex" near Morjim beach in North Goa, went viral on social media.

While no offence has been registered yet, the Chief Minister has tasked the Crime Branch of the Goa Police with the probe.

The two posters solicited "unlimited sex, style and class with luxury and comfort", while offering "15 to 20 Foreigner Girls and 10 plus Indians".

It also advertised "skinny dipping" and unlimited food and liquor to accompany "unlimited sex".

ALSO READ | GST Council meet in Goa today; tax cut on hotels, catering services likely

ALSO READ | Goa to be declared organic state: CM Pramod Sawant

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTechnology has taken a 'dangerous turn': SC on social media misuse