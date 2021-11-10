Punjab: Blow for AAP ahead of polls, MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby quits party

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab: AAP MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby quits party

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, its legislator Rupinder Kaur Ruby resigned from the party. The Bathinda Rural MLA announced the decision to quit the AAP through her Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

“Mr.@ArvindKejriwal ji Convener, AAP & @BhagwantMann ji…This is hereby inform u that I am resigning with immediate effect from the membership of Aam Aadmi Party. Please accept my resignation. Thx Rupinder Kaur Ruby.(MLA Bti.rural),” Rupinder Kaur Ruby tweeted.

There is speculation that she may join the Congress.

Reacting to her resignation, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday took a dig at Ruby, saying she was joining the Congress as she did not have any chance to get the AAP ticket for contesting the upcoming state assembly elections.

“Rupinder Ruby is our younger sister, (she should) be happy wherever she goes. This time, she did not have a chance to get a ticket from the AAP. Therefore, she is joining the Congress. It is a request to the Congress not to cheat Ruby and give her a ticket from Bathinda Rural seat,” said Cheema in a tweet.

In 2017, Rupinder Kaur Ruby had won her maiden election on an AAP ticket. She had not been visible in the political arena for a while now. During the visit of Arvind Kejriwal to Bathinda on October 29, Ruby wasn’t present during the party function and even her pictures were missing from AAP posters.

She had earlier cited her father’s bad health for not being visible enough in her constituency.

