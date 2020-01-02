Over 5,000 vehicles stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslides: Officials

A file photo for representational purpose

Over 5,000 vehicles are stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway for the past two days due to landslides, officials said on Thursday.

There was a fresh landslide at Karol in Chanderkot near Jaiswal bridge on Thursday and at Digdol on Wednesday, they said.

Over 5,000 vehicles have been stranded at different places on the highway and no fresh traffic is being allowed, the officials said.

Of these 2,500 heavy motor vehicles and 1,000 light motor vehicles (LMVs) are stranded between Digdol and the Jawahar Tunnel. About 70 LMVs are stranded in Ramban since Wednesday night, they said.

Though the agencies concerned have been busy in clearing the landslides since early morning, it will be very difficult to clear the road for traffic by evening today, the officials said.