Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI 2016 Mysuru Court blast case: NIA Special Court sentences 3 convicted Al-Qaeda terrorists

A special NIA court in Bengaluru on Monday sentenced three convicted Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists in connection with the 2016 Mysuru Court blast case.

The convicts, identified as Nainar Abbas Ali alias Library Abbas, Samsun Karim Raja alias Karim alias Abdul Karim and Sulaiman, had planted the bomb inside the public toilet in district court premises of Mysuru's Chamarajapuram area.

In an official release, the National Investigation Agency said, "Further to the details shared, Today (11.10.2021), NIA Special Court, Bengaluru announced sentence against the three Al-Qaeda-Base Movement terrorists convicted on October 8, 2021, in Mysuru Court Blast Case and have been awarded sentences."

The special NIA court sentenced the three convicted terrorists under the following sections of law:

Nainar Abbas Ali to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years, simple imprisonment of three years (a total of 10 years) and shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 43,000 for the offences punishable under IPC sections 120 B, section 465, 468, 471 r/w 120 B, section 16(1)(b), 18, 18 B, 20, 23 of UA(P)A, 1967, section 3,4,5 of Explosives Substances Act, 1908 and section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Samsun Karim Raja to undergo simple imprisonment of five years and shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 for the offences punishable under sections 120 B IPC, section 16(1) (b), 18, 20, 23 UA(P) A, section 4 (b), 5 of Explosives Substances Act r/w 120 B IPC and section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Sulaiman to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years, simple imprisonment of three years (a total of 10 years) and shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 38,000 for the offences punishable under sections 120 B IPC, section 465, 468, 471 IPC r/w section 120 B of IPC, Sec.16(1) (b), 18, 20,23 of UA(P)A, section 3, 4 and 5 of Explosives Substances Act r/w 120 B of IPC and section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Substancial sentences in respect of all the above offences shall run concurrently.

Latest India News