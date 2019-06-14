'NTR Vaidya Seva' to 'YSR Arogyasri': Jagan renames yet another scheme by Naidu-led govt

Image Source : PTI Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu

The new government in Andhra Pradesh has renamed 'NTR Vaidya Seva' to 'YSR Arogyasri' -- an addition to the list of alterations done by Jagan Mohan Reddy ever since he took oath as the chief minister of the state.

'YSR Arogyasri' was originally launched by former chief minister and Jagan Mohan Reddy's father YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy's predecessor, N Chandrababu Naidu changed it to 'NTR Vaidya Seva'.

Reddy released a government order regarding the renaming of the scheme, this week.

Naidu-led TDP government's scheme 'NTR Bharosa' was also renamed as 'YSR Aasara' by the new Andhra government. It was a welfare pension scheme which provides a pension of up to Rs 2,500.

TDP government's mid-meal scheme was also renamed by YSRCP government as 'YSR Akshaya Patra'.

Additionally, 'YSR Rytu Bharosa' was introduced by scrapping Naidu's 'Annadata Sukhibhava'; and 'Rajanna Badi Baata' scheme was launched by removing 'Badikosta' scheme.

According to reports, several other schemes, like 'Chandranna Bima', are also likely to be renamed in the coming days.

(With inputs from ANI)