Mpox vs Childhood Common Illnesses: Know the key differences and when to worry

Mpox is a viral infection that may present with flu-like symptoms and a characteristic of rash, often compared to common childhood illnesses like chickenpox, measles, and hand, foot, and mouth disease. However, there are some differences between these infections. Knowing these differences helps us to understand the need for medical attention, and how you can prevent long-term complications.

Key Differences between Mpox and Common Childhood Diseases

Cause of the Illness - When we spoke to Dr Sriram Bonu (Consultant-Neonatology & Paediatrician), Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital, Bangalore, he said that Mpox is caused by the monkeypox virus. Other common childhood diseases include chickenpox, caused by the varicella-zoster virus; and hand, foot, and mouth disease caused by enteroviruses. Generally speaking, these viruses causing these other common conditions are much milder than Mpox.

Rash and Lesion Appearance - Appearance of rash that progresses through stages, starting with flat red spots that become raised and then filled with fluid. As the body recovers, the rash ultimately crusts over. A lesion can be painful and may involve the face, hands, and soles of the feet. Lesions of chickenpox are more diffusely scattered over the body, while lesions of hand, foot, and mouth disease have a predilection for palms, soles, and the oral mucosa.

Location of the Rash - Mpox lesions most often initially present on the face before spreading to other areas of the body, whereas childhood rashes such as chickenpox more commonly originate on the torso or scalp and spread. Measles most often begins with a rash confined to the face and upper neck but is generally preceded by cold-like symptoms.

Duration/Severity of Symptoms - Mpox has a longer incubation period, and the illness can last as long as four weeks. In contrast, chickenpox and measles are usually self-limiting illnesses that resolve within one to two weeks. Disease Severity Mpox leads to more severe complications: for example, pneumonia or secondary bacterial infection, compared to the milder complications found in most childhood viral rashes.

Fever and Systemic Symptoms- Most mpox infections include fever, lymphadenopathy, myalgia, and fatigue preceding the rash. The systemic symptoms can be much more severe compared to that which is usually seen in typical chicken pox or hand, foot, and mouth disease, where there is usually minor fever and feeling of unwellness attendant upon the onset of the rash.

When to Worry

The parents should be concerned about cases of high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and rash starting from the face and going to other body parts. Medical evaluation should be sought immediately when a child has been exposed to someone with a known case or has travelled to an area where the disease is rampant.

