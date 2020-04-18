Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa divide duties while shooting new gag series at home

Popular comedian Bharti Singh and her screenwriter husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have conceptualised and created a show called "Hum Tum Aur Quarantine", an on-air series of gags. Bharti says she and her husband have divided roles and responsibilities for the shooting of the show, and they are working in sync to deliver entertainment to viewers amidst this lockdown.

"We have divided our chores at home, so if I cook he helps with the cleaning. Similarly, we've divided roles and responsibilities for the shooting of 'Hum Tum Aur Quarantine'. I love experimenting with looks so I have happily taken over styling and hair and make-up for both Harsh and myself, so you can see that is the reason why we both look so good onscreen," Bharti said.

The show, which airs on Colors, gives the audience a glimpse into the quarantine life of the actors from its popular shows like "Choti Sarrdaarni", "Shakti Astitva Ehsaas Kii", "Naati Pinky Kii Lambi Love story" and "Pavitra Bhagya".

From sharing their experiences, cooking for each other, discussing the current issues, playing virtual antakshari, dancing together, to going on balcony dates, the actors' lockdown diaries is aired as snippets during the primetime slot.

"Bharti is amazing with the technical aspect of Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. But since she feels that I don't do any work at home at all, she makes sure that I direct the series, shoot it, handle other series-related stuff and the equipment that we need to set up and fix every time we begin. However, Bharti does add her own tadka in the scripting and makes the scenes even more fun. It's definitely an experience we both are enjoying together," Harsh said.

