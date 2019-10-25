Tamil TV actor Sasikumar's body found hanging from a tree

Tamil TV actor Sasikumar commits suicide

The body of Tamil TV actor Sasikumar was found hanging from a tree near the Jolarpettai railway station in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place on Wednesday.

While there's no confirmation why Sasikumar was forced to take this step, sources claim the actor was going through a rough patch and was in depression due to debt.

According to a report in The Times Of India, onlookers called the police when they spotted a body hanging on the tree which was later identified to be of Sasikumar's. As soon the police came to the spot, they called Sasikumar's wife Raghavi who identified the body.

Sasikumar has worked in various Tamil serials and also as a cinematographer in the Kollywood industry. He had told his wife Raghavi, who also is a TV actress, that he was going to Bangalore for a trip but the actor took a bus to Vellore instead.

On his way to Vellore, Sasikumar got down at Ambur and went to Jolarpettai railway station where his body was found hanging on a tree.

Talking to TOI investigating officer told, “We are inquiring to find the reason behind his extreme decision. We are also verifying to find if he had any other issues apart from the financial crisis.”