Working on A Suitable Boy has been an enriching experience: Ishaan Khatter

Actor Ishaan Khatter on Saturday said working on Mira Nair's BBC series "A Suitable Boy" has been a great learning experience. Khatter made his acting debut with Majid Majidi’s "Beyond The Cloud" in 2017 and was then seen in Karan Johar’s home production "Dhadak" (2018). His next project is “A Suitable Boy”, an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s sweeping tale of four families set in the post-Partition era. The first trailer of the series, also featuring Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das and newcomer Tanya Maniktala, was released on Saturday.

In the show, Khatter plays Maan, a politician's son (Kapoor), smitten by a courtesan Saeeda Bai (Tabu). "‘A Suitable Boy' has been an enriching experience and I’m ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I’ve read and portraying him on screen has been a delight," Khatter said in a statement. Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, the same time the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

A BBC One adaptation, the six-part series also stars Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal . Other than "A Suitable Boy", Khatter has romantic action thriller "Khaali Peeli" with Ananya Pandey.

