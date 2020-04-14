Shriya Saran reveals husband Andrei Koscheev turned away from hospital despite coronavirus symptoms

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev got married in 2018

Popular Bollywood and South actress Shriya Saran is currently in Spain with husband Andrei Koscheev. Spain is among the countries worst-hit by COVID-19. Recently, Shriya in an interview revealed that her husband developed coronavirus symptoms like dry cough and fever. However, when they rushed to a hospital in Barcelona, the couple was turned away.



Sharing her experience, the actress told Times of India: “Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have Covid-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us.”

Shriya and Andrei completed two years of marriage on March 13. With the COVID-19 scare all over the world, how did the couple celebrated the special day. Talking about it, Shriya said they had a reservation at a restaurant and it was then they realised the seriousness of the situation. “We had made a reservation but when we got to the restaurant, we saw that it was shut. That’s when it dawned upon us that things are really serious; the whole of Spain was under lockdown. From then on, everything changed. The police passed a rule allowing only one person per household to step out and that too only if absolutely unavoidable. In fact, Andrei and I were once stopped by the cops but since he is white and I’m brown, they didn’t realise we were together, so they let us go," she said.

Shriya and Andrei tied the knot in 2018 as per Hindu traditions in Udaipur. Shriya is known for her role in Ajay Devgn’s 2015 hit film, Drishyam. She was last seen in Jimmy Sheirgill starrer 2018 film Phamous. Last year, Shriya made a guest appearance in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage