CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Result date revised, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK/PTI CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Result date revised

CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Results: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has preponed the result date of the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final exams held in December 2024. All those who appeared in the CMA December 2024 Inter, Final exam will be able to download their results from the official website, icmai.in.

According to the official announcement, CMA Intermediate and Final results will be declared on February 21, 2025. Previously, the result date was scheduled for February 11, 2025.

The official notice reads, ''We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date 21st February 2025. The results will now be available on 11th February 2025. The results will be accessible on our official website: www.icmai.in.

How to download CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Results?