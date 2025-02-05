Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Result date revised, check new schedule

CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Result date has been revised. Candidates who appeared in the aforementioned exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 16:18 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 16:21 IST
CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Result date revised
CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Result date revised

CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Results: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has preponed the result date of the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final exams held in December 2024. All those who appeared in the CMA December 2024 Inter, Final exam will be able to download their results from the official website, icmai.in.

According to the official announcement, CMA Intermediate and Final results will be declared on February 21, 2025. Previously, the result date was scheduled for February 11, 2025. 

The official notice reads, ''We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date 21st February 2025. The results will now be available on 11th February 2025. The results will be accessible on our official website: www.icmai.in.

How to download CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Results?

  • Visit the official website of ICMAI, icmai.in.
  • Navigate the link to the 'CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Results'.
  • It will redirect you to a login page.
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth, and submit.
  • CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Results will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save CMA December 2024 Inter, Final Results for future reference.

