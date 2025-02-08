Delhi CM will be from MLAs; no MP will be given responsibility: BJP sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP is set to return to power in Delhi after over two decades.

Delhi CM Candidate: The Bharatiya Janata is set to stage a thumping comeback in Delhi after more than two decades, sweeping away the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the national capital. With this, people have started to discuss the name of probably chief ministerial candidate. Meanwhile, BJP sources have said that the next chief minister of Delhi will be from among the winning MLAs.

"Chief minister will be someone winning the Assembly election. No Member of Parliament will be given this responsibility," sources said.

Meanwhile, the latest Election Commission trends show the saffron party ahead in 45 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 21.

The BJP and AAP have won two seats each, according to the Election Commission (EC) website.

The BJP's vote share till 12:52 pm was 46.90 per cent while AAP's stood at 43.24 per cent.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was trailing the BJP's Parvesh Verma by over 3,000 votes in the high-profile New Delhi seat after 11 rounds of counting.

Former deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia conceded defeat in Jangpura and expressed hope that the BJP would work for the welfare of the people in the area.

"I extend my congratulations to the winning candidate and hope they will focus on the progress and welfare of the people of Jangpura," he told reporters.

In Kalkaji, Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi was leading by 989 votes, the EC data showed.

Her rival Ramesh Bidhuri said, "The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital.