The Vande Bharat Express, India’s fastest train, is capable of running at speeds up to 180 km/h
The Tejas Express can run at speeds up to 200 km/h, but the maximum operating speed allowed as of now is 130 km/h
The Gatimaan Express, India’s first semi-high-speed train, runs at a top speed of 160 km/h
The Bhopal Shatabdi Express, which runs between New Delhi and Bhopal, is one of India’s fastest trains with speeds of 150 km/h.
The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express is capable of running at speeds up to 140 km/h
