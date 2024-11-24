Mandarin Ducks, also known as 'love ducks', represent dedication and loyalty.
Cranes symbolise good fortune, freedom, peace, and immortality. They also represent harmonious balance.
Gold Fish is symbol of good luck, wealth and it symbolises beauty and harmony.
Elephants are the symbol of fortune, protection, and luck.
Horses brings power, strength, success, and good luck to all the family members.
Peacocks are considered powerful which symbolises good luck, protection, grace, love, and beauty.
Dragons bring a lot of power to life which depicts royalty and keeps negativity away from home.
