5 animals which are slower than human beings

Seahorse is an intriguing animal that moves slowly in marine world. Their slow movement is due to their unique upright posture and lack of a tail fin.

Koalas live slow-paced lives. Spending most of their time sleeping and eating eucalyptus leaves, koalas epitomize a leisurely lifestyle.

With a typical top speed of 1 millimeter per second, snails rely on muscular foot and a trail of mucus to glide along.

Giant tortoises can live for over 150 years and have a maximum speed of 0.16 miles per hour.

Starfish moves up to 15 centimetres in one minute. There are about 15,000 species of starfish and most of them are very slow.

