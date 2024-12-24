 15 Products Apple discontinued in 2024: List here

15 Products Apple discontinued in 2024: List here

Image Source : File

This year marks a significant milestone for Apple as the company has introduced its first iPhone featuring advanced AI capabilities

Image Source : File

The iPhone continues to see robust demand not only in the US market but also across South Asian countries

Image Source : File

Along with the launch of numerous new products, Apple has made the strategic decision to discontinue 15 existing devices this year

Image Source : File

The list of discontinued products includes several well-known devices, which will remain available for purchase until inventories are depleted

Image Source : File

Among the discontinued devices is the MacBook Air M1, which was the first Mac to feature Apple Silicon

Image Source : File

Apple has also announced the discontinuation of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, the iPhone 13 will be officially phased out

Image Source : File

All models of the Apple Watch Series 9 have been discontinued, alongside the iPad Mini 6

Image Source : File

Accessories such as the Lightning Magic accessories and Lightning AirPods are also part of the discontinued product lineup

Image Source : File

Next : 7 destination fit for winter camping in India

Click to read more..