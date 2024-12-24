15 Products Apple discontinued in 2024: List here

This year marks a significant milestone for Apple as the company has introduced its first iPhone featuring advanced AI capabilities
The iPhone continues to see robust demand not only in the US market but also across South Asian countries
Along with the launch of numerous new products, Apple has made the strategic decision to discontinue 15 existing devices this year
The list of discontinued products includes several well-known devices, which will remain available for purchase until inventories are depleted
Among the discontinued devices is the MacBook Air M1, which was the first Mac to feature Apple Silicon
Apple has also announced the discontinuation of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, the iPhone 13 will be officially phased out
All models of the Apple Watch Series 9 have been discontinued, alongside the iPad Mini 6
Accessories such as the Lightning Magic accessories and Lightning AirPods are also part of the discontinued product lineup
