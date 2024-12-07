Tawang: Remotely located in Arunachal Pradesh, frozen Sela Pass or Tawang Chu River can be the best winter camping sites in Tawang.
Image Source : arunachal tourism
Chadar Trek, Ladakh: Camping at Chadar Trek beside the frozen river and bonfire can be the ultimate camping experience
Image Source : @Instagram/inside_india_tour
Jaisalmer: Camping in the Jaisalmer desert can be a wonderful experience with golden sand beneath and sparkling sky above.
Image Source : Rajasthan tourism
Kottur, Kerala: Close to nature, with a calm and dense jungle, Kottur is one of the best destinations for a cottage stay.
Image Source : Kerala tourism
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat: Another intriguing place that provides beyond earth experience at night with shiny silver ground and twinkling sky.
Image Source : Rann Utsav
Auli, Uttarakhand: Auli is one of the dream camping destinations in winter with a captivating view of snow-clad peaks and tranquillity. Cosy tents by campfire only add to the experience.
Image Source : Uttarakhand Tourism
Jalori Pass: Himachal Pradesh: Situated in Kullu, the place is famous for long meadows and a pristine Sewolsar, a perfect combination that makes it an ideal camping site.
Image Source : Himachal tourism
