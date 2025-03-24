Why your social media feed shows certain posts? Let’s uncover

Say hi to Al, your personal algorithm. Al’s job? To make your feed fun and interesting by learning what you love!
Every like, share, or comment you make teaches Al. Liked a dog pic? Al thinks, ‘More pups, please!
Al studies your habits like a detective. Watched a dance video? Get ready for more moves in your feed!
Who you follow matters! Al prioritises posts from people you interact with most, like your bestie or fave influencer
Al loves a crowd-pleaser! Posts with tons of likes or shares pop up more, especially if they match your vibe
New posts win over old ones. Al keeps your feed current, so you’re always in the loop!
Sometimes, Al gets too cozy, showing only what you already like. This can lock you in a ‘filter bubble
Take charge of Al! Like new topics, tweak settings, or mute stuff to mix up your feed
Now you know how Al crafts your feed. Use this power to make social media yours—happy scrolling!
