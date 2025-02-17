 Why smartphones does not have extended warranties just like cars?

Why smartphones does not have extended warranties just like cars?

Image Source : File

Smartphones have become a necessity for us these days

Image Source : File

It is not only used for making calls, but you can do many other things with it

Image Source : File

Users want to use their phones for a long time just like cars

Image Source : File

You get an extended warranty of 3 to 5 years on cars

Image Source : File

But even on the most expensive phones, you will get only a 1-year warranty

Image Source : File

Samsung India's GM has recently given 3 major reasons for this

Image Source : File

Technology is changing rapidly, due to which phones become outdated very soon

Image Source : File

An average user changes his phone every 2 to 3 years, while cars are used for 15 years

Image Source : File

Smartphones have small components, which cost more, which is why companies avoid giving warranties

Image Source : File

Next : iPhone 13 512GB variant gets Rs 23,000 discount

Click to read more..