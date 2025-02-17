Why smartphones does not have extended warranties just like cars?

Smartphones have become a necessity for us these days
It is not only used for making calls, but you can do many other things with it
Users want to use their phones for a long time just like cars
You get an extended warranty of 3 to 5 years on cars
But even on the most expensive phones, you will get only a 1-year warranty
Samsung India's GM has recently given 3 major reasons for this
Technology is changing rapidly, due to which phones become outdated very soon
An average user changes his phone every 2 to 3 years, while cars are used for 15 years
Smartphones have small components, which cost more, which is why companies avoid giving warranties
