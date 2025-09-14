 Which SIM is used the most in India?

India has four main telecom operators

Of these, three are privately owned: Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

One is state-owned, which is BSNL.

If you're wondering which SIM is used the most in India, we have the answer for you

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) releases monthly subscriber data

According to TRAI's July report, Jio is the largest telecom operator in the country

With 47.75 crore subscribers at the end of July, Jio is the most-used SIM in India

In July alone, the company added 4.82 lakh new subscribers

Airtel holds second position with 39.14 crore subscribers in July

