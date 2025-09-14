India has four main telecom operators
Image Source : File
Of these, three are privately owned: Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
Image Source : File
One is state-owned, which is BSNL.
Image Source : File
If you're wondering which SIM is used the most in India, we have the answer for you
Image Source : File
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) releases monthly subscriber data
Image Source : File
According to TRAI's July report, Jio is the largest telecom operator in the country
Image Source : File
With 47.75 crore subscribers at the end of July, Jio is the most-used SIM in India
Image Source : File
In July alone, the company added 4.82 lakh new subscribers
Image Source : File
Airtel holds second position with 39.14 crore subscribers in July
Image Source : File
Next : How many years can a SIM card last?