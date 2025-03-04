 WhatsApp will soon roll out the UPI Lite feature: These users will get access first

WhatsApp is the world's most popular instant messaging app

To improve its user experience, WhatsApp regularly rolls out new features

WhatsApp will soon roll out a new feature for its users

According to Android Authority, the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.25.5.17 includes the UPI Lite feature

WhatsApp users will soon be able to use UPI Lite for small payments. Beta users will have initial access to this feature

The new WhatsApp feature will work on the NPCI UPI system

UPI Lite on WhatsApp will allow users to make payments even without an internet connection

WhatsApp UPI Lite will allow users to add and withdraw funds as needed

It's important to note that once activated, UPI Lite will remain active only on the device on which it was set up

