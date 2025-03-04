WhatsApp will soon roll out the UPI Lite feature: These users will get access first

WhatsApp is the world's most popular instant messaging app
To improve its user experience, WhatsApp regularly rolls out new features
WhatsApp will soon roll out a new feature for its users
According to Android Authority, the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.25.5.17 includes the UPI Lite feature
WhatsApp users will soon be able to use UPI Lite for small payments. Beta users will have initial access to this feature
The new WhatsApp feature will work on the NPCI UPI system
UPI Lite on WhatsApp will allow users to make payments even without an internet connection
WhatsApp UPI Lite will allow users to add and withdraw funds as needed
It's important to note that once activated, UPI Lite will remain active only on the device on which it was set up
