WhatsApp to stop working on older iPhones: List here

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of new features recently

However, it will soon drop support for some older iPhone models

An update to be released in May 2025 will drop support for OS versions before iOS 15.1

In simple terms, WhatsApp will stop working on iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

Next year’s update will also drop support for the first generation iPad Air, iPad mini 2 and 3

Make sure you update iPhone and iPad's software to the latest versions to keep using WhatsApp

However, if you have one of the devices listed above, you’ll probably have to buy a new phone

