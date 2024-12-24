WhatsApp to STOP supporting these Smartphones from January 2025: Check the full list

If you are using a very old smartphone then, here is a bad news
Image Source : File
WhatsApp will stop supporting devices which are running on Android KitKat, which was launched in 2013
Image Source : File
WhatsApp will stop working on Samsung Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3 and Galaxy S4 Mini
Image Source : File
Motorola Moto G, Moto Razr HD, and Moto E 2014, will stop supporting WhatsApp
Image Source : File
WhatsApp will stop supporting HTC One X, One X+, Desire 500, and Desire 601
Image Source : File
WhatsApp will stop supporting LG Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini and L90 models
Image Source : File
Sony Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T and Xperia V will stop supporting WhatsApp
Image Source : File
Next : OpenAI unveils new o3 model: 5 things to know