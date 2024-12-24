 WhatsApp to STOP supporting these Smartphones from January 2025: Check the full list

If you are using a very old smartphone then, here is a bad news

WhatsApp will stop supporting devices which are running on Android KitKat, which was launched in 2013

WhatsApp will stop working on Samsung Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3 and Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola Moto G, Moto Razr HD, and Moto E 2014, will stop supporting WhatsApp

WhatsApp will stop supporting HTC One X, One X+, Desire 500, and Desire 601

WhatsApp will stop supporting LG Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini and L90 models

Sony Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T and Xperia V will stop supporting WhatsApp

