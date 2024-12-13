 WhatsApp improves video calling with new features: Here's what new

WhatsApp has recently rolled out new improvements to its video-calling features

These features available across WhatsApp desktop and mobile apps

Here are all the new improvements rolled out for WhatsApp calls

Now users can select specific participants when starting a video call

It has also rolled out ten new effects such as puppy ears, underwater, more to transform video calls

WhatsApp has improved video calling experience on desktop with call link, or feature for dialing a number directly

Users can now enjoy higher-resolution video with a clearer picture on both 1:1 and group calls

