WhatsApp improves video calling with new features: Here's what new

WhatsApp has recently rolled out new improvements to its video-calling features
These features available across WhatsApp desktop and mobile apps
Here are all the new improvements rolled out for WhatsApp calls
Now users can select specific participants when starting a video call
It has also rolled out ten new effects such as puppy ears, underwater, more to transform video calls
WhatsApp has improved video calling experience on desktop with call link, or feature for dialing a number directly
Users can now enjoy higher-resolution video with a clearer picture on both 1:1 and group calls
Next : Airtel deals blow to Jio, launches affordable plan with Hotstar subscription
Click to read more..