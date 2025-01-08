 What red, green and orange dots indicate in the smartphone?

What red, green and orange dots indicate in the smartphone?

Image Source : File

Many times you must have noticed a red, green or orange colored dot on the screen of your smartphone

Image Source : File

These colored dots usually appear when an app in the phone accesses the microphone or camera

Image Source : File

Some apps secretly use your phone's microphone or camera and put your privacy at risk

Image Source : File

These colored dots warn you that an app is accessing the microphone or camera without your permission

Image Source : File

You can turn off access to the microphone and camera by going to the phone settings, so that your privacy can be protected

Image Source : File

If you see a red or orange dot in the phone, it means that an app is accessing your phone's microphone

Image Source : File

On the other hand, if you see a green colored dot in the phone, it means that an app is accessing the camera

Image Source : File

On the other hand, if you see both green and orange dots on the phone's screen, it means that an app is accessing both the camera and the microphone

Image Source : File

You may also see such colored dots on the phone when location is accessed via GPS

Image Source : File

Next : 5 Signs to identify real customer care executives

Click to read more..