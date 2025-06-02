What is the full form of OBR in technology?

OBR stand for Optical Braille Recognition which is a specialised software
It is designed to help people with visual impairments read Braille documents
The process begins with a flatbed scanner, which captures the raised Braille dots from a document
Once the Braille text is scanned, the OBR software analyses the unique dot patterns and converts them into standard text
The translated text is then displayed on the computer screen
It makes Braille text accessible for the user to read
OBR software can efficiently scan both single-sided and double-sided Braille documents, accommodating various needs
This makes OBR a valuable tool for ensuring that Braille materials are accessible to those who rely on them
This software is ideal for people who work with blind people and do not know Braille
