 What is the full form of OBR in technology?

What is the full form of OBR in technology?

Image Source : File

OBR stand for Optical Braille Recognition which is a specialised software

Image Source : File

It is designed to help people with visual impairments read Braille documents

Image Source : File

The process begins with a flatbed scanner, which captures the raised Braille dots from a document

Image Source : File

Once the Braille text is scanned, the OBR software analyses the unique dot patterns and converts them into standard text

Image Source : File

The translated text is then displayed on the computer screen

Image Source : File

It makes Braille text accessible for the user to read

Image Source : File

OBR software can efficiently scan both single-sided and double-sided Braille documents, accommodating various needs

Image Source : File

This makes OBR a valuable tool for ensuring that Braille materials are accessible to those who rely on them

Image Source : File

This software is ideal for people who work with blind people and do not know Braille

Image Source : File

Next : iPhone 16e at its most affordable price with big savings: Check out deal here

Click to read more..