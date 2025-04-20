 What is full form of IMEI? Your smartphone&#039;s ID

What is full form of IMEI? Your smartphone's ID

The IMEI is a unique identifier assigned to every mobile device (smartphones, tablets, even some smartwatches) by its manufacturer

It’s embedded in the device’s hardware and can’t be changed without specialised tools

This code helps to Identify your device on cellular networks and track stolen or lost phones

IMEI, or International Mobile Equipment Identity is a 15-digit code that sets it apart from billions of other devices worldwide

You can find your phone’s IMEI by dialing *#06# (it pops up on your screen)

It is also available on phone’s box or under the battery (on older models)

It also links a device to its activity, helping clamp down on fraudsters misusing platforms for scams or harassment

While the IMEI is powerful, protect it like your password: Don’t share it publicly

Also, be wary of apps or websites asking for your IMEI—they might be scams

