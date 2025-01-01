 TRAI new rules to offer affordable recharge options

TRAI new rule will benefit users with secondary SIM cards who recharge only to keep their numbers active

TRAI's new regulations are expected to take effect in the second week of January, according to various reports

Major telecom providers, including Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vi, will be required to offer economical voice and SMS-only plans to their users under this new rule

The validity period for Special Tariff Vouchers will be significantly increased from the current 90 days to an impressive 365 days

TRAI has changed rules ensuring that telecom companies maintain at least one top-up voucher priced at Rs 10

TRAI has also allowed telecom companies to offer top-ups of Rs 10 along with other denominations at their discretion

TRAI has also decided to eliminate the color coding system previously used for recharge vouchers

