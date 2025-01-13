Top 7 countries' data pricing and India’s pricing – See what USA pays | Check

Users need voice, SMS and data to services on their smartphones to connect
Here is comparative data pricing of the top 7 countries
Note that these rates of packages include minimum mobile, voice and data basket
In Russia, users need to pay minimum USD 6.55 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls
In China, users need to pay minimum USD 8.84 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls
In UK, users need to pay minimum USD 12.5 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls
In South Africa, users need to pay minimum USD 15.8 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls
In Australia, users need to pay minimum USD 20.1 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls
In USA, users need to pay minimum USD 49 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls
In India, users need to pay minimum USD 1.89 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls
Next : Itel Zeno 10 review: 10 Points to know about this smartphone priced at Rs 6,000
Click to read more..