Top 7 countries' data pricing and India’s pricing – See what USA pays | Check

Users need voice, SMS and data to services on their smartphones to connect

Here is comparative data pricing of the top 7 countries

Note that these rates of packages include minimum mobile, voice and data basket

In Russia, users need to pay minimum USD 6.55 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls

In China, users need to pay minimum USD 8.84 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls

In UK, users need to pay minimum USD 12.5 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls

In South Africa, users need to pay minimum USD 15.8 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls

In Australia, users need to pay minimum USD 20.1 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls

In USA, users need to pay minimum USD 49 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls

In India, users need to pay minimum USD 1.89 per month for 18GB data and unlimited voice calls

