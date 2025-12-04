 Top 5 Sanchar Saathi features you need to know

1. Reporting Fake Calls and Messages: It allows users to report deceptive calls and messages

2. Reporting International Communications: Users can easily report suspicious or fake international calls

By providing reporting mechanisms for scams, the app actively contributes to stopping cyber fraud

The system allows the government to take swift and direct action against reported numbers

3. Identifying Real and Fake Phones: The app provides a tool to validate your mobile phone's IMEI number for authenticity

If the IMEI is fake or not detected, the user is alerted about the device's status

4. Blocking Lost Mobile Phones: It enables users to block a lost or stolen phone immediately to prevent misuse

5. Tracking Active Connections: Users can check how many active mobile numbers are currently registered under their name

If you discover an active number linked to your ID without your knowledge, you can report it

