BSNL Rs 9 per day plan offers 100GB of data along with free calls

BSNL recently launched its Learner's Plan
The new recharge plan was launched to mark Children's Day
The plan is valid for a limited time and is targeted at students
This plan offers 100GB of data valid for 28 days
Along with the data, users will get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day
The plan is valid until December 13, 2025
The plan is priced at Rs 251
This plan comes with an effective price of around Rs 9 per day
This plan is suitable for students who need data for their classes
