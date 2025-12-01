 BSNL Rs 9 per day plan offers 100GB of data along with free calls

BSNL recently launched its Learner's Plan

The new recharge plan was launched to mark Children's Day

The plan is valid for a limited time and is targeted at students

This plan offers 100GB of data valid for 28 days

Along with the data, users will get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day

The plan is valid until December 13, 2025

The plan is priced at Rs 251

This plan comes with an effective price of around Rs 9 per day

This plan is suitable for students who need data for their classes

