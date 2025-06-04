This company might hike recharge plan prices once again

Mobile users could face another surprise soon after July 2024
Vodafone Idea may increase the price of its 5G recharge plans
Axis Capital stated this in a research note, citing the company's Q4FY25 conference call
Vi's 5G plans are cheaper when compared to jio and Airtel so it may increase its prices
Vi has launched its 5G services in Delhi NCR recently
Vi's unlimited 5G plan currently starts at Rs 299
Airtel's 5G plans currently start at Rs 398
Following a price hike, Vi's ARPU could increase
Currently, Vi is facing losses due to pending AGR dues and a declining subscriber base
Next : What is the full form of OBR in technology?
Click to read more..