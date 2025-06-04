 This company might hike recharge plan prices once again

This company might hike recharge plan prices once again

Image Source : Flie

Mobile users could face another surprise soon after July 2024

Image Source : File

Vodafone Idea may increase the price of its 5G recharge plans

Image Source : File

Axis Capital stated this in a research note, citing the company's Q4FY25 conference call

Image Source : File

Vi's 5G plans are cheaper when compared to jio and Airtel so it may increase its prices

Image Source : File

Vi has launched its 5G services in Delhi NCR recently

Image Source : File

Vi's unlimited 5G plan currently starts at Rs 299

Image Source : File

Airtel's 5G plans currently start at Rs 398

Image Source : File

Following a price hike, Vi's ARPU could increase

Image Source : File

Currently, Vi is facing losses due to pending AGR dues and a declining subscriber base

Image Source : File

Next : What is the full form of OBR in technology?

Click to read more..