 These are the best games of 2024 in India as per Google Play

Best game of 2024 is Squad Busters, which is a team-based strategic game

Best Multi-device game of 2024 is Clash of Clans, which is now available on fold, tablet, windows, more

Best Multiplayer game of 2024 is also Squad Busters

Best Pick Up and Play game of 2024 is Bullet Echo India, which is designed for quick bursts of fun

Best Indie Game of 2024 is Bloom, which is a puzzle adventure game

Best Story game of 2024 is Yes, Your Grace, which has enchanting narrative

Best Made in India game of 2024 is Indus Battle Royale Mobile

Best Ongoing game of 2024 is Battlegrounds Mobile India

Best on Play Pass game of 2024 is Zombie Sniper War 3

Best for Google Play Games on PC game of 2024 is CookieRun

