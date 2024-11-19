These are the best games of 2024 in India as per Google Play

Best game of 2024 is Squad Busters, which is a team-based strategic game
Best Multi-device game of 2024 is Clash of Clans, which is now available on fold, tablet, windows, more
Best Multiplayer game of 2024 is also Squad Busters
Best Pick Up and Play game of 2024 is Bullet Echo India, which is designed for quick bursts of fun
Best Indie Game of 2024 is Bloom, which is a puzzle adventure game
Best Story game of 2024 is Yes, Your Grace, which has enchanting narrative
Best Made in India game of 2024 is Indus Battle Royale Mobile
Best Ongoing game of 2024 is Battlegrounds Mobile India
Best on Play Pass game of 2024 is Zombie Sniper War 3
Best for Google Play Games on PC game of 2024 is CookieRun
