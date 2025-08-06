 Slow internet? These simple steps will boost your internet speed

Slow internet? These simple steps will boost your internet speed

First, check your phone's signal strength. If it is weak or nonexistent, toggle Airplane mode on and off

This simple action will refresh your network connection and can improve your speed

Go to your phone's Settings and then tap on Network & internet

From the network settings menu, tap on your service provider's name or SIMs

Find the Preferred network type option and make sure it is set to the highest option available, typically 5G/4G/3G/2G (auto)

This ensures your phone can connect to the best available network

Scroll down and ensure that Automatically select network is enabled

This setting allows your phone to automatically switch to the strongest network available in your area

This can significantly improve both your connection stability and speed

