Slow internet? These simple steps will boost your internet speed

First, check your phone's signal strength. If it is weak or nonexistent, toggle Airplane mode on and off
This simple action will refresh your network connection and can improve your speed
Go to your phone's Settings and then tap on Network & internet
From the network settings menu, tap on your service provider's name or SIMs
Find the Preferred network type option and make sure it is set to the highest option available, typically 5G/4G/3G/2G (auto)
This ensures your phone can connect to the best available network
Scroll down and ensure that Automatically select network is enabled
This setting allows your phone to automatically switch to the strongest network available in your area
This can significantly improve both your connection stability and speed
